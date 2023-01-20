Jonathan Toews had one goal and one assist to lift the Chicago Blackhawks past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night, ending one of the oldest losing streaks in professional hockey.
The Blackhawks’ last regular-season win in Philadelphia came all the way back on Nov. 9, 1996, with the Blackhawks losing 14 straight regular-season games in the city over 22 years.
Reese Johnson, Tyler Johnson and Philipp Kurashev each added a goal for the Blackhawks, who have won five of six.
