No. 8 maegashira Onosho took the sole lead 12 days into the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday after joint leader ozeki Takakeisho lost for the second straight day.

The trademark drive from Takakeisho (9-3) put Kiribayama (8-4) under pressure, but the komusubi‘s left-handed swipe knocked the ozeki off balance before a beltless arm throw settled the matter at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The result left Onosho (10-2) in the driver’s seat after he worked his way around Tamawashi (8-4) in his earlier bout. Onosho’s opening charge left Tamawashi on the back foot before the veteran No. 2 came up with fierce thrusts of his own to find his way back to the middle of the raised ring.