  • Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa on Monday. | USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS
    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa on Monday. | USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Nobody needs to warn the Dallas Cowboys this would be the wrong week for offensive line issues.

But health is not assured for the front wall of the Cowboys (13-5) as they prepare to tackle the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) in an NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Santa Clara, California.

“We basically have to game plan around him a little bit more,” left guard Connor McGovern said of facing 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. “We faced a lot of great defensive ends and defensive tackles … let’s put the target on (Bosa) this week. We’ll give him his respect.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW