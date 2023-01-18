  • Spain's Rafael Nadal after losing his second round match against American Mackenzie Mcdonald at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday | REUTERS
Melbourne – Defending champion Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Australian Open in round two to 65th-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald in a major upset Wednesday, his worst Grand Slam result in seven years.

The Spanish 36-year-old, who was struggling with what appeared to be a hip injury, fell 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena.

The defeat opens the door for archrival Novak Djokovic to draw equal with Nadal’s record 22 major titles. The Serb is back in Melbourne after missing last year’s tournament when he was deported.

