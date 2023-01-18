Ozeki Takakeisho threw away his outright lead at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday as No. 8 maegashira Onosho pulled even at two losses on the 11th day.

Takakeisho (9-2) lacked power and backed off following his opening charge against new komusubi Kotonowaka (5-6) before a quick charge forward seemed to have recovered his position at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The ozeki, however, showed no real attacking creativity. He hesitated, could not withstand Kotonowaka’s shoves and was pushed off the raised ring.