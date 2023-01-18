  • Paris 2024 organizers have promised a carbon-neutral event for next year's Summer Games. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Paris – The lack of air conditioning in the rooms of the athletes’ village for the 2024 Paris Olympics is raising concerns from some federations and athletes, sources said on Tuesday.

The Olympic Village, based seven kilometers north of central Paris in Saint-Denis, will accommodate nearly 14,000 athletes and staff members during the Olympics in the French capital in July and August 2024.

Games organizers have promised the global event will be carbon neutral, with the use of materials chosen for their energy performance, After the games, the Olympic village will be converted into housing.

