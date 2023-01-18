Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will join Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023 to pilot the No. 11 Honda in oval competition, the IndyCar team said Tuesday.

“Focusing on the oval races is a new chapter for me, but I’m thrilled to have the ability to race with team members and teammates that have won the championships and Indianapolis 500 in the past, which is a tremendous advantage,” the 45-year-old Japanese said.

Chip Ganassi Racing has won the Indianapolis 500 five times, including last year.