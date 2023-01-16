Daniel Jones accounted for 379 total yards in his first NFL playoff start as the sixth-seeded New York Giants pulled off a 31-24 wildcard upset of the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Jones threw for 301 yards on 24-of-35 passing with two touchdowns while adding 78 yards on 17 rushes. That made him the first quarterback in playoff history to throw for more than 300 yards and two scores while adding more than 70 yards on the ground.

Saquon Barkley snapped a 24-24 tie on a 2-yard touchdown run with 7:47 left, carrying 325-pound defensive end and former teammate Dalvin Tomlinson into the end zone. Barkley rushed for 53 yards and a pair of scores while adding another 56 yards receiving.