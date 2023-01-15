  • Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo (left) scores the team's second goal against Athletic Bilbao in San Sebastian, Spain, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo (left) scores the team's second goal against Athletic Bilbao in San Sebastian, Spain, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain – Japanese attacker Takefusa Kubo scored his third goal of the Spanish La Liga season in Real Sociedad’s 3-1 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Kubo received a diagonal through pass from David Silva, before dribbling past a defender and slotting home to make it 2-0 in the 37th minute. However, he got carried away with his celebration and was booked for removing his shirt.

He left the pitch with 14 minutes remaining.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW