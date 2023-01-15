Japanese attacker Takefusa Kubo scored his third goal of the Spanish La Liga season in Real Sociedad’s 3-1 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Kubo received a diagonal through pass from David Silva, before dribbling past a defender and slotting home to make it 2-0 in the 37th minute. However, he got carried away with his celebration and was booked for removing his shirt.

He left the pitch with 14 minutes remaining.