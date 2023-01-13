A Chinese company presented a cloned horse to the public on Thursday that is the first of its kind born in the country and approved for equestrian sport.

The cloning of competition and thoroughbred horses has been practiced in several countries since the early 2000s, particularly for genetic improvements.

Born last June from a surrogate mother, “Zhuang Zhuang” was produced by the Beijing laboratory Sinogene and is a clone of a horse imported from Germany.