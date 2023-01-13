Two of the most celebrated foreign-born players in NPB history took their place among the greats on Friday afternoon as Alex Ramirez and Randy Bass were voted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame.
The two sluggers were joined in the Class of 2023 by composer Yuji Koseki.
Ramirez was named on 290 ballots by the Player Selection Committee and garnered 81.7% of the vote to surpass the 75% required for induction. Former catcher Motonobu Tanishige led the remainder of the nominees with 71.3%.
