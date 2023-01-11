Moments after wailing air raid sirens stopped short Eva Evstratenko’s gymnastics class, forcing the nine-year-old into a basement for shelter, she was back on the mat, determined to keep pushing.

“I’ve been doing gymnastics for four years, and I want to become an Olympic champion,” Evstratenko said. “Every gymnast wants that.”

Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, the epicenter of fighting has shifted to the east of the country and away from Evstratenko’s home city of Kyiv.