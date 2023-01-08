The day after the death of Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire, a leaden silence had settled over Nazare, the Portuguese fishing village that has become a winter destination for big-wave surfers.

Around the lighthouse perched on the rocky promontory of Praia do Norte, everything, even the ocean, seemed calm.

The rollers breaking on Friday were, for once, just a few meters high on a short stretch of coast in central Portugal that draws surfers keen to ride its famed wall of water.