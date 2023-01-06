The first professional sumo tournament of the year gets underway at the Kokugikan in Tokyo this weekend.
For sumo fans it’s a last chance to see Miyagino stablemaster (former yokozuna Hakuho) with a topknot, as the living legend has his retirement ceremony seven days after the conclusion of the hatsu basho.
That Jan. 28 event may also mark the first time a yokozuna ring-entering ceremony is performed at the home of Japan’s national sport in 2023, with current yokozuna Terunofuji still continuing his recuperation and choosing not to compete this month.
