London – Harry Kane lifted the gloom at Tottenham by scoring twice in a convincing 4-0 win against Crystal Palace, while Nottingham Forest hauled itself out of the relegation zone in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Forest beat last-place Southampton 1-0, while troubled Wolves drew 1-1 at Aston Villa and struggling West Ham shared the points with Leeds in a 2-2 draw.

Antonio Conte’s inconsistent Tottenham, which finished fourth last season, had taken just one point from its two matches since the Premier League resumed following the World Cup.

