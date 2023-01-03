  • Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates after scoring against Rangers at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. | REUTERS
Glasgow, Scotland – Kyogo Furuhashi’s late leveler earned Scottish Premiership-leading Celtic a 2-2 draw with bitter rival Rangers on Monday to maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the table.

The 27-year-old Japan international’s 15th goal of the campaign ended Rangers’ manager Michael Beale’s perfect record — four wins in his previous four matches — since replacing the sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Celtic took an early lead through Furushashi’s compatriot Daizen Maeda before Rangers hit back with two quickfire goals early in the second half.

