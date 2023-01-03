  • Anchor Hibiki Aogaki crosses the finish line to clinch an eighth Hakone Ekiden title for Komazawa University in Tokyo's Otemachi business district on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Anchor Hibiki Aogaki crosses the finish line to clinch an eighth Hakone Ekiden title for Komazawa University in Tokyo's Otemachi business district on Tuesday. | KYODO

Komazawa University held on to its overnight lead to win the Tokyo-Hakone collegiate ekiden road relay Tuesday for the second time in three years and eighth time overall.

Komazawa became the fifth school to sweep collegiate ekiden’s three major titles in a season, having won the Izumo Ekiden in October and the national championship in November.

After the 109.6-kilometer return leg from the mountainous hot spring resort of Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture to Tokyo’s Otemachi business district, the Tokyo-based school won in a two-day combined time of 10 hours, 47 minutes and 11 seconds.

