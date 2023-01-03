Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after being given CPR and taken from the field in an ambulance during Monday’s National Football League game against Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old briefly got to his feet after making a tackle on the Bengals’ Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter but then fell on his back.

The game was halted as medical staff quickly attended to him while players from both teams took a knee. The NFL later announced the game had been postponed.