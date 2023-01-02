Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture – Komazawa University held a 30-second lead over Chuo University after the first day of the two-day Tokyo-Hakone collegiate ekiden road relay on Monday.
Five Komazawa runners covered the 107.5-kilometer course from Tokyo’s Otemachi business district to the spa resort of Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture in 5 hours, 23 minutes, 10 seconds.
Defending champion Aoyama Gakuin University was third and will start Tuesday’s return trip a little more than 2 minutes after Komazawa.
