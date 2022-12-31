Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2½ year contract, the club announced on Friday, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.
Ronaldo departed Old Trafford last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.
Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details. Ronaldo’s contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than €200 million ($214.04 million).
