  • Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo receives a jersey from President Musalli Al-Muammar of the Al Nassr soccer club. | AL NASSR FOOTBALL CLUB / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo receives a jersey from President Musalli Al-Muammar of the Al Nassr soccer club. | AL NASSR FOOTBALL CLUB / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2½ year contract, the club announced on Friday, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details. Ronaldo’s contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than €200 million ($214.04 million).

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW