  • Barcelona's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (center) and teammates take part in a training session at the Joan Gamper training ground in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
Barcelona – Robert Lewandowski has taken La Liga by storm but Barcelona coach Xavi must cope without him during a busy January period, starting with a Catalan derby against Espanyol on Saturday.

The Polish striker is the division’s top scorer but is suspended for three league games after being sent off in Barcelona’s final match before the World Cup.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Barcelona came from behind to beat Osasuna and move two points clear of champions Real Madrid, who are second after 14 games each.

