Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed Tuesday for an estimated ¥650 million ($4.9 million) salary next year, making him the highest-paid player in franchise history.
His annual pay jumped from this year’s ¥370 million after the 24-year-old right-hander won both the Pacific League MVP and Sawamura awards for the second consecutive year.
The Sawamura Award is given to Japan’s most impressive starting pitcher. On June 18, Yamamoto threw a no-hitter against the Seibu Lions.
