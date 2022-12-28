  • Buffaloes pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto poses for a photo in Osaka after signing his contract for next season on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Buffaloes pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto poses for a photo in Osaka after signing his contract for next season on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed Tuesday for an estimated ¥650 million ($4.9 million) salary next year, making him the highest-paid player in franchise history.

His annual pay jumped from this year’s ¥370 million after the 24-year-old right-hander won both the Pacific League MVP and Sawamura awards for the second consecutive year.

The Sawamura Award is given to Japan’s most impressive starting pitcher. On June 18, Yamamoto threw a no-hitter against the Seibu Lions.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW