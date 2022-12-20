New York – Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga joined the New York Mets on Monday, taking his place alongside idols Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in the MLB club’s starting roster.
“It almost feels surreal,” Senga said through an interpreter at a news conference, showing off his new uniform after completing a five-year deal reportedly worth $75 million.
“I’m very happy and excited to be in the Big Apple,” Senga said in English. “Let’s go Mets.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.