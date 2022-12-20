  • Mets pitcher Kodai Senga speaks to the media during a news conference at Citi Field in New York on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Mets pitcher Kodai Senga speaks to the media during a news conference at Citi Field in New York on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

New York – Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga joined the New York Mets on Monday, taking his place alongside idols Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in the MLB club’s starting roster.

“It almost feels surreal,” Senga said through an interpreter at a news conference, showing off his new uniform after completing a five-year deal reportedly worth $75 million.

“I’m very happy and excited to be in the Big Apple,” Senga said in English. “Let’s go Mets.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW