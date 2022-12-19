Doha – Forty-eight teams, three host countries, and potentially more than 100 games.
After successfully staging the most compact World Cup in history, FIFA is now preparing to organize the biggest.
The dust had barely settled on Sunday’s World Cup final before attention turned to the gargantuan figure of 2026 looming on the horizon.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.