A-League boss Danny Townsend has denied that Australian soccer has a culture of poor crowd behavior as police laid charges in connection with a violent pitch invasion that left a player and referee injured during the abandoned Melbourne derby.

Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover was concussed after being struck in the face by a metal bucket full of sand and referee Alex King suffered a cut to his head as fans from the Victory end stormed onto the pitch on Saturday.

The incident follows fans making Nazi salutes and shouting over an Indigenous welcoming ceremony at Western Sydney Stadium in October during the Australia Cup final.