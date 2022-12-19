Calgary – Japanese speed skater Miho Takagi finished runner-up to Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands at the fourth World Cup meet of the season on Sunday.
Takagi, who earned gold in the distance at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, crossed in 1 minute, 13.19 seconds, 0.66 behind the winner on the final day of the meet at the Calgary Olympic Oval. Leerdam has won the 1,000 at all four meets this season.
Kimi Goetz of the United States was third in 1:13.58.
