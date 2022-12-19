  • Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam (center) poses for a photo after winning the women's 1,000 meters at a World Cup meet in Calgary, Canada, on Sunday, alongside Japan's Miho Takagi (left) and Kimi Goetz of the United States, who were second and third, respectively. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Calgary – Japanese speed skater Miho Takagi finished runner-up to Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands at the fourth World Cup meet of the season on Sunday.

Takagi, who earned gold in the distance at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, crossed in 1 minute, 13.19 seconds, 0.66 behind the winner on the final day of the meet at the Calgary Olympic Oval. Leerdam has won the 1,000 at all four meets this season.

Kimi Goetz of the United States was third in 1:13.58.

