Japanese free-agent right-hander Kodai Senga has signed a five-year deal with the New York Mets, the National League club said Saturday.

Senga will turn 30 on Jan. 30. According to MLB.com, his contract is worth $75 million with a full no-trade clause and an opt-out clause that will allow the former Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks ace to become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Senga is the first player to join an MLB club after starting on a non-roster developmental contract with a Nippon Professional Baseball team.