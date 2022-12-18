  • Former Hawks ace Kodai Senga has joined the New York Mets in a reported $75 million deal. | KYODO
    Former Hawks ace Kodai Senga has joined the New York Mets in a reported $75 million deal. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

New York – Japanese free-agent right-hander Kodai Senga has signed a five-year deal with the New York Mets, the National League club said Saturday.

Senga will turn 30 on Jan. 30. According to MLB.com, his contract is worth $75 million with a full no-trade clause and an opt-out clause that will allow the former Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks ace to become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Senga is the first player to join an MLB club after starting on a non-roster developmental contract with a Nippon Professional Baseball team.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW