Moroccans slumped with disappointment after their team’s 2-0 loss against France in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday, but were still filled with pride after a run that sparked tears of joy across Africa and the Arab world.

As France’s second goal went in, the deafening noise of Morocco’s overwhelming support inside Qatar’s Al-Bayt Stadium was shut off — a silence that echoed not only in Rabat and Casablanca, but in Beirut, Cairo and Dakar.

A woman in green, sitting in the banked rows of supporters who had whistled, drummed and cheered throughout the match, sat silently, her hands clasped in front of her lips to watch the final minutes.