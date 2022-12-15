  • France's Theo Hernandez celebrates after scoring against Morocco in the semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    France's Theo Hernandez celebrates after scoring against Morocco in the semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI, REUTERS

  • SHARE

AL KHOR, Qatar – France beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday to set up a World Cup final showdown against Argentina and Lionel Messi.

Theo Hernandez put the defending champions ahead in the fifth minute after Morocco failed to clear its lines and substitute Randal Kolo Muani doubled the European’s lead in the 79th minute.

The French, attempting to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil 60 years ago, went in front when Hernandez benefited from a deflection and beat keeper Yassine Bounou with a high volley at the far post.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW