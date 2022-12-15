AL KHOR, Qatar – France beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday to set up a World Cup final showdown against Argentina and Lionel Messi.
Theo Hernandez put the defending champions ahead in the fifth minute after Morocco failed to clear its lines and substitute Randal Kolo Muani doubled the European’s lead in the 79th minute.
The French, attempting to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil 60 years ago, went in front when Hernandez benefited from a deflection and beat keeper Yassine Bounou with a high volley at the far post.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.