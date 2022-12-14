  • The NBA's new MVP trophy will honor the career accomplishments of retired Bulls legend Michael Jordan. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
A rebrand of NBA awards to honor legends including Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, George Mikan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Jerry West was unveiled on Tuesday.

Following a path set in naming the All-Star Game MVP trophy after Kobe Bryant, the NBA revealed the league MVP trophy would be re-established as the Michael Jordan Trophy this season.

In a statement Tuesday, the NBA said its lineup of reimagined trophies “honors the league pioneers who helped define the standards of excellence that these trophies represent.”

