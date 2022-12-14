A rebrand of NBA awards to honor legends including Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, George Mikan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Jerry West was unveiled on Tuesday.
Following a path set in naming the All-Star Game MVP trophy after Kobe Bryant, the NBA revealed the league MVP trophy would be re-established as the Michael Jordan Trophy this season.
In a statement Tuesday, the NBA said its lineup of reimagined trophies “honors the league pioneers who helped define the standards of excellence that these trophies represent.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.