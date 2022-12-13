  • Antlers midfielder Kento Misao has made 181 appearances in the top-flight J1 as well as six for Japan's Samurai Blue. | KYODO
Kashima, Ibaraki Pref. – J. League first-division side Kashima Antlers announced the transfer of midfielder Kento Misao to Santa Clara in the Portuguese top flight on Monday.

A product of second-division Tokyo Verdy’s youth system, Misao joined Antlers in 2016 and contributed to the team’s Asian Champions League title two years later.

The 26-year-old follows in the footsteps of another Japanese defensive midfielder, 2022 FIFA World Cup squad member Hidemasa Morita, who played for Santa Clara before switching to Sporting this summer.

