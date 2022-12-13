  • Naoya Inoue takes on Paul Butler on Tuesday at Tokyo's Ariake Arena. | KYODO
    Naoya Inoue takes on Paul Butler on Tuesday at Tokyo's Ariake Arena. | KYODO

  AFP-Jiji

Japan’s Naoya Inoue became the first undisputed bantamweight world champion in half a century on Tuesday after stopping England’s Paul Butler in the 11th round in Tokyo.

The unbeaten Inoue, nicknamed “Monster,” finally floored a defensive Butler with a flurry of body shots after dominating the bout.

