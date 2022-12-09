Harry Kane is on the brink of becoming England’s record goalscorer, but the unselfish star would happily swap that historic landmark for the chance to lead his country to World Cup glory.

Kane heads into England’s blockbuster quarterfinal against world champions France on Saturday just one goal behind Three Lions record scorer Wayne Rooney.

On the French side, Hugo Lloris, captain of his country for more than a decade, will make French national team history when he leads team against England, tasked with shutting out his friend and club colleague Kane.