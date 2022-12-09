World champion Shoma Uno leads after the men’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix Final, scoring 99.99 to headline a Japanese sweep of the segment on Thursday.

Sota Yamamoto finished second on 94.86, while Kao Miura rounded out the top three with 87.07 at the Palavela in Turin, Italy.

Uno, who won bronze at this year’s Beijing Winter Games, reeled off a quadruple flip, a quad toe-double toe combination and a triple axel on the way to his best score of the season.