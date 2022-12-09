  • Shoma Uno in action during the Men short program of the ISU Grand Prix in Turin, Italy, on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Shoma Uno in action during the Men short program of the ISU Grand Prix in Turin, Italy, on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

World champion Shoma Uno leads after the men’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix Final, scoring 99.99 to headline a Japanese sweep of the segment on Thursday.

Sota Yamamoto finished second on 94.86, while Kao Miura rounded out the top three with 87.07 at the Palavela in Turin, Italy.

Uno, who won bronze at this year’s Beijing Winter Games, reeled off a quadruple flip, a quad toe-double toe combination and a triple axel on the way to his best score of the season.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW