    Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge walks off the field at the end of the fifth inning in Game 5 of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium in New York on Oct. 18 | USA TODAY / REUTERS

Superstar slugger Aaron Judge has agreed to a Major League Baseball record nine-year deal worth $360 million to return to the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old U.S. free agent outfielder, who smashed an American League record 62 home runs last season, had rejected a seven-year Yankees offer worth $213.5 million before the 2022 campaign.

His new deal, according to ESPN and MLB’s website plus multiple New York media outlets, means Judge made $150 million by betting on himself in the 2022 campaign, when he led MLB in homers, runs scored with 133 and runs batted in with 131.

