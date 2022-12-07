England were left looking for a new head coach nine months out from next year’s World Cup after the Rugby Football Union announced Tuesday that Eddie Jones had been sacked.

Veteran Australian boss Jones paid the price for presiding over England’s worst year since 2008, the team losing six out of 12 Tests, with five wins and a draw.

He was the second head coach to be fired in 24 hours after Wales replaced Wayne Pivac with predecessor Warren Gatland.