England were left looking for a new head coach nine months out from next year’s World Cup after the Rugby Football Union announced Tuesday that Eddie Jones had been sacked.
Veteran Australian boss Jones paid the price for presiding over England’s worst year since 2008, the team losing six out of 12 Tests, with five wins and a draw.
He was the second head coach to be fired in 24 hours after Wales replaced Wayne Pivac with predecessor Warren Gatland.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.