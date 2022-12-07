  • England head coach Eddie Jones before a match against South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup at International Stadium in Yokohama in November 2019. | REUTERS
    England head coach Eddie Jones before a match against South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup at International Stadium in Yokohama in November 2019. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

England were left looking for a new head coach nine months out from next year’s World Cup after the Rugby Football Union announced Tuesday that Eddie Jones had been sacked.

Veteran Australian boss Jones paid the price for presiding over England’s worst year since 2008, the team losing six out of 12 Tests, with five wins and a draw.

He was the second head coach to be fired in 24 hours after Wales replaced Wayne Pivac with predecessor Warren Gatland.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW