  • Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees runs to the dugout during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in New York on Sept. 30. | DESIREE RIOS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • Reuters

The San Francisco Giants have made a massive $360 million offer to Aaron Judge, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

The report also says the “assumption/belief among rivals” is that the New York Yankees are still the favorites to re-sign the free agent slugger.

The last offer on the table from the Yankees was said to be for eight years and $300 million. At $37.5 million per season, it would eclipse the $35.5 million average annual value of Mike Trout’s contract as the largest ever for a position player.

