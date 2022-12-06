The Rugby Football Union is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday or Wednesday regarding the future of coach Eddie Jones, with widespread media reports suggesting the Australian is to be sacked in the wake of the team’s poor run.

Jones met his RFU bosses on Monday following a review of England’s November series when they were booed off at Twickenham after losing to South Africa, following another defeat against Argentina, a draw against New Zealand and a victory over Japan.

Jones, who took over after England’s group-stage exit from the 2015 World Cup, has a contract until the end of next year’s tournament in France, having led the team to the final in 2019.