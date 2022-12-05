Olympic gold medalist Uta Abe continued her domination of the women’s 52-kig division Sunday at the International Judo Federation’s Grand Slam Tokyo, beating two-time world champion Ai Shishime in an all-Japanese final.

Cheered on by older brother and fellow Tokyo Olympic champion Hifumi, the 22-year-old Abe went on the offensive early but met fierce resistance from the 28-year-old Shishime at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

After entering golden score, the contest came to an anti-climactic end when Shishime incurred her third shido penalty.