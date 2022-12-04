  • The Netherlands' Daley Blind faces off with Tyler Adams of the U.S. during the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Doha on Saturday. | REUTERS
    The Netherlands' Daley Blind faces off with Tyler Adams of the U.S. during the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Doha on Saturday.

  • AFP-JIJI

Doha – A clinical Netherlands ended the United States’ World Cup dream on Saturday, sweeping into the quarterfinals with a ruthless 3-1 victory.

First-half goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind and a late strike from Denzel Dumfries sealed a deserved victory as the Dutch handed out a painful lesson in finishing to their American opponents.

The Netherlands, bidding to win their first World Cup after losing in three previous finals, will face Argentina or Australia in the last eight.

