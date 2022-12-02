Germany forward Thomas Mueller said his country’s second successive first-round exit from the World Cup was an “absolute catastrophe,” which teammate Kai Havertz likened to “watching a horror movie.”

The Germans beat Costa Rica 4-2 on Thursday, but Japan’s 2-1 victory over Spain meant Germany finished third in Group E behind the Spaniards, with the teams tied with four points and the positions decided by goal difference.

“It is unbelievably bitter for us because our result would have been enough,” Mueller said.