  • Germany's Thomas Mueller hugs teammate Antonio Rudiger after being eliminated from the World Cup on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Germany's Thomas Mueller hugs teammate Antonio Rudiger after being eliminated from the World Cup on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Doha – Germany forward Thomas Mueller said his country’s second successive first-round exit from the World Cup was an “absolute catastrophe,” which teammate Kai Havertz likened to “watching a horror movie.”

The Germans beat Costa Rica 4-2 on Thursday, but Japan’s 2-1 victory over Spain meant Germany finished third in Group E behind the Spaniards, with the teams tied with four points and the positions decided by goal difference.

“It is unbelievably bitter for us because our result would have been enough,” Mueller said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW