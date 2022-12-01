The 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo will be held on Sept. 13 to 21, the athletics world governing body said Wednesday.
World Athletics initially wanted the meet at the National Stadium to be held in late August, but organizers in Japan said mid-September would be better given the intense summer heat.
The Sept. 13 start date will be the second closest to the end of a year in the history of the championships, behind 2019’s meet in Doha that began on Sept. 27.
