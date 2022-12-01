Efforts are moving forward to revive horse racing programs run by local governments in Japan, after years of declining popularity.
Sales have been recovering, due in part to online sales of betting tickets, although until now local racecourses have not been financially strong enough to splurge on major repairs to facilities.
But support for local racecourses was strengthened under the horse racing law revised this month, making it easier for them to improve facilities.
