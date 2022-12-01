  • Hitomi Miyashita rides Real Speed at Nagoya Racecourse in November 2021. | KYODO
    Hitomi Miyashita rides Real Speed at Nagoya Racecourse in November 2021. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Efforts are moving forward to revive horse racing programs run by local governments in Japan, after years of declining popularity.

Sales have been recovering, due in part to online sales of betting tickets, although until now local racecourses have not been financially strong enough to splurge on major repairs to facilities.

But support for local racecourses was strengthened under the horse racing law revised this month, making it easier for them to improve facilities.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW