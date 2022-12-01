The LIV Golf tour added three tournaments to its 14-event schedule in 2023.
LIV Golf announced on Wednesday that it will hold tournaments at Mayakoba’s El Camaleon Golf Course in February, Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore in April and Real Club Valderrama in Andalusia, Spain in June.
The upstart circuit announced on Nov. 14 that it would begin the season on April 21 to 23 in the Australian Province of Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club, a course that was redesigned by LIV Golf CEO and Australia native Greg Norman.
