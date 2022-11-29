Mitch Duke was the goalscoring hero when Australia beat Tunisia to claim its first FIFA World Cup win in 12 years, but nothing summed up the Socceroos’ performance in that game quite like the last-ditch goal-saving tackle from giant center back Harry Souttar.

Souttar was likened by one commentator to Superman as the hulking 198-centimeter-tall defender put in a colossal display at Al Janoub Stadium, and clips of his brilliant challenge on Tunisia’s Taha Yassine Khenissi in that game have gone viral online.

It was not just the 24-year-old’s performance as Australia kept its first World Cup clean sheet since 1974 that was remarkable, but also the simple fact that he is in Qatar with Graham Arnold’s side.