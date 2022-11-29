Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was named winner of the Outstanding Designated Hitter Award for the second consecutive year.

Ohtani outdistanced Houston Astros standout Yordan Alvarez while becoming the first player to win the award in consecutive seasons since David Ortiz won it five straight years from 2003-07.

The award is named after Edgar Martinez, the former star designated hitter for the Seattle Mariners who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.