Spain will not take Japan lightly and will play to win despite leading World Cup Group E following a 1-1 draw against Germany on Sunday, coach Luis Enrique said.
“There was a strange feeling in the changing room because we had the opportunity to beat Germany and we let it slip through our hands and that was a shame,” Luis Enrique said during a news conference.
“But we have to think that we are at the top of the so-called Group of Death and we have to stay positive.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.