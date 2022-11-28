Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu defended his decision to shake up his starting lineup for Sunday’s World Cup clash with Costa Rica, saying he had no regrets despite the disappointment of the 1-0 loss.

“The result was a shame but it does not mean what we have done was wrong,” Moriyasu said in the wake of Japan’s lifeless performance at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The mood in the Japan camp after the game was in stark contrast to the jubilation that followed Wednesday’s thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over four-time champion Germany.