  Naoki Nakamura on the podium after a third-place finish in a World Cup event n Ruka, Finland, on Sunday.
  KYODO

Ruka, Finland – Ski jumper Naoki Nakamura earned his first career World Cup podium finish Sunday, placing third behind joint winners Stefan Kraft of Austria and Halvor Egner Granerud of Norway.

Nakamura, competing in his eighth World Cup season, recorded jumps of 144 and 139.5 meters for a total of 294.9 points, 9.6 behind the pair tied for first in Ruka, Finland.

Kraft picked up his 26th career win and Granerud recorded his 14th career victory. It was also the first win of the season for both.

