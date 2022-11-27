  • Takayasu (right) attacks Kagayaki during their Day 14 bout in Fukuoka on Saturday. | KYODO
    Takayasu (right) attacks Kagayaki during their Day 14 bout in Fukuoka on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Fukuoka – Former ozeki Takayasu moved to within one win of his first Emperor’s Cup on Saturday, as he survived a scrape to beat fellow rank-and-file wrestler Kagayaki on the penultimate day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

Takayasu (12-2), currently a No. 1 maegashira, got the better of the initial collision but failed twice to shove Kagayaki out. The No. 15 counterattacked as Takayasu shifted his weight and drove him back across the ring but could not finish him off.

Long a master of side-stepping out of trouble along the straw bales, Takayasu once more danced away from danger. Kagayaki gave chase but lost his balance in his haste and was slapped down to the sandy surface.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW