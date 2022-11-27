Former ozeki Takayasu moved to within one win of his first Emperor’s Cup on Saturday, as he survived a scrape to beat fellow rank-and-file wrestler Kagayaki on the penultimate day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

Takayasu (12-2), currently a No. 1 maegashira, got the better of the initial collision but failed twice to shove Kagayaki out. The No. 15 counterattacked as Takayasu shifted his weight and drove him back across the ring but could not finish him off.

Long a master of side-stepping out of trouble along the straw bales, Takayasu once more danced away from danger. Kagayaki gave chase but lost his balance in his haste and was slapped down to the sandy surface.